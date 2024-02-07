Photo Release

February 7, 2024 Villanueva backs P100-daily wage hike: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva throws his support behind Senate Bill No. 2534 which seeks to impose a P100 daily minimum wage increase for workers in the private sector. Villanueva said the proposed wake increase represents a positive step towards fulfilling the constitutional guarantee of living wage to Filipino workers. “I thank our Senate President Migz Zubiri, the principal author of the measure, and Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, the chair of the Committee on Labor, for tackling the proposed measure that will increase the wages of our hardworking workers,” Villanueva said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)