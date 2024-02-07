Photo Release

February 7, 2024 Senate pushes for P100 daily minimum wage increase: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri enjoins his colleagues to support the passage of Senate Bill No. 2534 or the P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act of 2023. Zubiri, who co-sponsored the measure Wednesday, February 7, 2024, said the bill is a vital step in recognizing the worth of the workers. “It‘s time to push for the benefits of the labor sector. (They) are the foundation of our society, and they have the right to earn a decent wage, to have a decent life. Let us make this a statement of the Senate, an action of the Senate for our people,” Zubiri said. Since the Senate had pushed for a P150 wage increase last March, he said the Regional Wage Boards had taken action and declared their respective increase in minimum wages. However, he said, the increase was not enough to buy even a kilo of rice, hence the push for a P100 wage increase. According to Zubiri, the Senate will also continue to prod the Regional Wage Boards in the remaining regions in Mindanao to increase wages of workers in area. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)