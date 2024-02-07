Photo Release

February 7, 2024 Heeding the people's call: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla joins the Senate in legislating an increase in the wages of workers in the private sector. Co-sponsoring the proposed P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act during the plenary session Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Padilla said the upper chamber heeded the Filipinos' call for better wages. In the same breath, he also pushed to strengthen workers' unions in the private sector. "Bringing this bill before the plenary is a testimony that we listen and understand the plight of Filipinos," Padilla said in Filipino. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)