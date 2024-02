Photo Release

February 7, 2024 On Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform (RPVAR) bill: Sen. Mark Villar leads the scrutiny of Senate Bill No. 2386 or the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform (RPVAR) bill during the period of interpellation on the measure Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The RPVAR bill seeks to expedite the automation of local government units (LGUs) across the country and improve efficiency in revenue collection. (Voltaire Domingo / Senate Social Media Unit)