Photo Release



Robin: Finally, Freedom for Elderly Muslim Arrested over "Mistaken Identity": Mohammad Maca-Antal Said is released from detention, 176 days after he was arrested in August 2023 over a case of mistaken identity.

Mohammad Maca-Antal Said is brought to the Senate on Wednesday after he was released from detention - 176 days after he was arrested in August 2023 over a case of mistaken identity. With him are [from left] Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa; Mohammad Said; Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sen. Robinhood Padilla, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, and Sen. JV Ejercito.