Photo Release

February 8, 2024 Gatchalian urges effective sexuality education rollout as teenage pregnancies spike anew: Following a hike in pregnancies among girls below 15 years old between 2021 and 2022, Senator Win Gatchalian reiterated the need to effectively roll out the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE). Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN