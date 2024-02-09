Photo Release



Villar lauds Phil Rice for good rice production: With the rising 'gains' in the national average production of rice, Sen. Cynthia Villar lauds Phil Rice for its efforts. The chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture urges them to continue supporting our farmers to be more competitive. The senator was the Guest Speaker during the DA-Phil Rice Annual Review RCEF Seed and. Extension Programs. She received a Rice Mosaic from Phil Rice Exec Director Dr. John C. De Leon.

Villar, pinuri ang Phil Rice sa magandang rice production: Dahil sa tumataas na national average production ng bigas, pinuri ni Sen. Cynthia Villar sng Phil Rice sa kanilang pagsisikap. Binilinan ng chairperson ng Senate Committee on Agriculture ang mga ito na ipagpatuloy ang suporta sa ating mga magsasaka para higit na maging competitive. Guest Speaker ang senador sa DA-Phil Rice Annual Review RCEF Seed and Extension Programs.Tumanggap siya ng Rice Mosaic mula kay Phil Rice Executive Director Dr. John C. De Leon.