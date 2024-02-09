Photo Release

February 9, 2024 Fine, instead of jail term for libel: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada files a bill removing imprisonment as a penalty in libel cases and specifying the venue of the civil action in libel cases involving community journalists, publications, or broadcast stations. “While it is right of individuals to be protected from irresponsible reporting or commentary, imprisonment is not a just penalty for such. Civil damages may be enough penalty and deterrence,” Estrada said in filing Senate Bill No. 2521. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)