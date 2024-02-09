Photo Release

February 9, 2024 Senators listen to suspect in mistaken identity: (From left) Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, Sen. Robin Padilla, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Sen. Win Gatchalian and Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa listen attentively to Mohammad Maca-anta Said during plenary session break Wednesday, February 7, 2024 as he related how he was arrested by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on August 29, 2023 when he was about to leave for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia after he was mistakenly identified as an Abu-Sayyaf member who was in the Interpol wanted list for kidnapping and homicide. Said was released through the efforts of the Senate to clear his name. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)