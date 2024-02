Photo Release

February 10, 2024 Gatchalian presses need to streamline textbook procurement: As the year-one report of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) revealed the extent of issues in public school textbook procurement, Senator Win Gatchalian emphasized the need for the Department of Education (DepEd) to streamline its processes and ensure that all learners have books. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN