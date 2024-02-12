Photo Release

February 12, 2024 Amendments focusing on public services, public utilities: Sen. Sonny Angara presides over the continuation of the Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes Subcommittee hearing on Senate Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 Monday, February 12, 2024. Angara, in his opening statement, said the discussion will be focused on the amendment that deals with public utilities and public services. “To start the hearing off, we wish to focus on the amendment which deals with public utilities and public services under Section 11 of Article 12, the National Economy and Patrimony,” Angara said. The senator cited Republic Act No. 11659 or the Public Service Act, sponsored by Sen. Grace Poe, which was signed into law on March 21, 2022 amending the 85-year-old Commonwealth Act No. 146 by relaxing restrictions on foreigners to completely own businesses in the country. Angara said under the law (RA 11659) public utility was clearly defined and distinguished from a public service and the constitutional 60/40, an equity limitation was stated to apply to the following public utilities: distribution and transmission of electricity, petroleum and petroleum products, pipeline, transmission systems, water pipelines, distribution systems and wastewater pipeline system, seaports, public utility vehicles, and for 100 percent foreign ownership to be allowed includes airports, railways, expressways, telecommunications, domestic shipping subways, among others. (Senate PRIB/Office of Sen. Angara)