Photo Release

February 12, 2024 Is Cha-Cha necessary?: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito questions the necessity of amending the Constitution during the second public hearing on Senate Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, which seeks to amend certain economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution, particularly on Articles XII, XIV and XVI. “The Public Service Act was really scrutinized by the Senate to make sure that it would be for the benefit of our Filipino people…to improve our utilities and other infrastructure. We just recently passed the Public Private Partnership Code Law, which is intended to improve our services, infrastructure, energy and utilities. So, is charter change really needed at this point now that these two legislations were already passed?” Ejercito asked Monday, February 12, 2024. While the Philippines has fallen behind its Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) neighbors in energy and infrastructure, Ejercito said the country has privatized the National Power Corporation and its power generation transmission distribution to encourage competition. “So, we really have to be very careful about all these things. We cannot be rushed. We cannot put deadlines nor can we be pressured because it is not easy to amend the Constitution,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)