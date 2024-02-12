Photo Release

February 12, 2024 Tulfo questions PhiVolcs delayed projects: Sen. Raffy Tulfo asks the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) to explain the cause of delay of its 14 projects for monitoring seismic activities to determine volcanic eruption and earthquakes. During Monday’s hearing, February 12, 2024 of the Committee on Science and Technology, Tulfo said it is very important that the country has monitoring system for seismic events associated with volcanic earthquakes. “I am very supportive of all branches of government modernization programs and so with the PHIVOLCS. However, I have few questions regarding the 2022 Commission on Audit report where the agency gave 14 contracts to a single contractor worth P58 million,” Tulfo said. “These projects have been delayed for three years. Can you explain the cause of delay of these projects?” he asked. In response, Teresito C. Bacolcol, PHIVOLCS director, said the primary cause of delay was the pandemic and failure to find appropriate location for the projects, particularly in Batangas. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)