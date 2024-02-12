Photo Release

February 12, 2024 Panel wraps up PIFITA bill public hearings: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Ways and Means Committee, adjourns Monday, February 12, 2024, the public hearing on the proposed Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act (PIFITA) to convene a technical working group for a more thorough scrutiny of the bill. Gatchalian terminated the public hearing after three sessions on the tax measure, which seeks to harmonize several tax rates that will hopefully improve compliance and administration of tax rates. During the last hearing, the senator said there is a need to tackle some items, starting with the removal of the exemption of excise tax of pick-up trucks. “This is a 33 billion question that we need to address. Right now, pick-up trucks are exempted from excise tax,” Gatchalian said. The senator explained that the government is expected to retrieve P33 billion revenue from the removal of excise exemptions on pick-up trucks. “I want to start off with that because that's a very important question that we need to address: Whether to continue the exemption or to remove the exemption,” Gatchalian said. In the end, the senator said PIFITA “will enhance our economic growth. It will not adversely affect our fiscal performance and fiscal health. Therefore, PIFITA on its own, will definitely improve revenue administration and also improve the market size of the different financial sectors.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)