Photo Release

February 12, 2024 Failure to address anti-competitive practices?: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday, February 12, 2024 asked resource persons if the country’s “chronic failure to address anti-competitive, monopolistic behaviors” is really to blame for the country’s economic woes during the Senate hearing on Resolution of Both Houses No. 6. Hontiveros said that instead of breaking up monopolies, charter change might lead to foreign companies replacing dominant domestic companies, thus worsening the plight of Filipinos. She added that opening critical industries to foreign ownership via chacha would pose grave national security risks amid bitter disputes in the West Philippine Sea. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)