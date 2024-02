Photo Release

February 12, 2024 Eddie Garcia Bill hurdles Senate 2nd reading: Committee on Labor chairperson Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada steers the passage on second reading of Senate Bill No. 2505 or the proposed Eddie Garcia Bill Monday, February 12, 2024. The measure seeks to ensure movie and television workers of decent wages, and protection from abuse, extended working hours, harassment, hazardous working conditions, and economic exploitation. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)