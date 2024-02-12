Photo Release

February 12, 2024 Pia vouches for Villanueva’s integrity: Sen Pia Cayetano, during Monday's plenary session, February 12, 2024,, observes that since People’s Initiative (PI) came into existence several weeks ago, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva has been outspoken against the movement, being a good communicator himself. But Villanueva, Cayetano said, has been explaining based on issues, stating that the PI’s only goal, based on evidence and documents gathered, is to muzzle the Senate. She said those who felt alluded to should explain themselves in a diplomatic way and should not resort to peddling lies to besmirch the “good name” of God-fearing Villanueva. Cayetano attested how hardworking, honest, humble, and simple the majority leader is who took time to inform each and every member of the Senate about the agenda of the day. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)