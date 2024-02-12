Photo Release

February 12, 2024 Eddie Garcia bill hurdles second reading: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada (center) is in a celebratory mood after steering the approval on second reading of the proposed Eddie Garcia Law on Monday, February 12, 2024. Estrada, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2505, the measure that will ensure the protection of the welfare of workers in the movie and television industry, is joined by Senate colleagues as well as notable movie and TV personalities during a break in the afternoon plenary session. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)