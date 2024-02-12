Photo Release

February 12, 2024 Anti-corruption advocacy: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri rallies behind Majority Leader Joel Villanueva as he points out the latter’s diligence in dealing with plenary work. “I have to give my hats off and I salute you for your hard work and patience in dealing with all the problems of this Chamber. As a former majority leader… I had been a majority leader thrice…I know how hard it is to balance the different interests of all senators, especially when it comes to writing the legislation. I know you are under extreme pressure,” Zubiri said in Filipino Monday, February 12, 2024. The Senate President also praised Villanueva for his honesty, noting the majority leader’s anti-corruption advocacy. He appealed to their counterparts at the House of Representatives to exert caution in dishing out allegations that are not “good for inter-parliamentary courtesy.” He said the Senate has been working hard and had passed significant legislation that would improve the lives of the people. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)