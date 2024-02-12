Photo Release

February 12, 2024 Heart & soul of the nation: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa expresses his “solid” support for Majority Leader Joel Villanueva whom he refers to as a very passionate, very honest legislator. Dela Rosa said during plenary session Monday, February 12, 2024, that he wanted to ally himself with Villanueva because the latter is honest, a person who speaks the truth and a person who does not hide anything. Dela Rosa said the Senate had been working hard to pass legislation that are beneficial to the people and bills are scrutinized carefully. Amending the Constitution, he pointed out, is not amending an ordinary law but the “very heart and soul of the nation.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)