Photo Release

February 13, 2024 Eddie Garcia bill up for final reading: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada says the proposed Eddie Garcia Law which seeks to provide protection to the rights and ensure the welfare of movie and television industry workers has made progress in the Senate and is now due for third and final reading next week. The Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor, on Monday, February 12, 2024, steered the approval on second reading of Senate Bill No. 2505, a measure that would guarantee industry workers opportunities for gainful employment and decent incomes, and protection from abuse, extended working hours, harassment, hazardous conditions, and economic exploitation. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/Rey Javelosa)