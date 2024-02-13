Photo Release

February 13, 2024 Restoration of 96-year-old Manila Center Post Office: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda underscores the cultural and historical value of the Manila Central Post Office Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Legarda, who presided over a public hearing on the rehabilitation of the post office, said the fire that razed the iconic structure in May last year was a loss of the country’s cultural heritage, identity and tangible connection to its past. The 96-year-old building was declared an important cultural property (ICP) by the National Museum of the Philippines in 2018, a designation which meant that it had “exceptional cultural, artistic and historical significance to the Philippines” and as such, allows it to receive government funding for its protection, conservation and restoration. “So, we are here today confronted with the urgent task of restoring and rehabilitating this historic landmark. It extends beyond mere reconstruction. It entails a commitment to preserve and safeguard our cultural heritage for generations,” Legarda said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)