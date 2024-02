Photo Release

February 13, 2024 Debates on P100-daily pay hike for minimum wage earners: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada rationalizes to colleagues during Tuesday’s plenary debates on Senate Bill No. 2534, February 13, 2024, the need to legislate a P100-daily increase for minimum wage earners saying that the workers’ actual daily pay which ranges from P306 to P610 had already been eroded by inflation. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)