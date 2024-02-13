Photo Release

February 13, 2024 Illegal recruiters dupe OFWs: Sen. Raffy Tulfo listens to the plight of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were duped by illegal recruiters during an inquiry conducted by the Committee on Migrant Workers Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Tulfo asked officials of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) why they were slow in apprehending the illegal recruiters who scammed thousands of money from Filipinos here and abroad. Tulfo was told that DMW could not pin down the illegal recruiters due to lack of witnesses. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)