Photo Release

February 13, 2024 'How do we fix the system?': Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano seeks solutions to the bureaucratic "problem" within the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), particularly in aiding overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have fallen victims to scams. During the resumption of the Committee on Migrant Worker's probe on illegal recruitment schemes targeting OFWs Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the senator observed the delay in the DFA's provision of a legal counsel for Filipinos reportedly defrauded by an Italy-based consultancy firm. Cayetano, former DFA secretary, recalled revising previous guidelines during his stint in the department to address a similar incident in Saudi Arabia. "There's a problem in the current system that's why I'm asking. How do we fix the system? Now that we are aware of the problem, let's address it," Cayetano said in a mix of Filipino and English. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)