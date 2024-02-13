Photo Release

February 13, 2024 Withdrawing signatures: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa seeks clarification from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) whether the people who signed on the people’s initiative (PI) forms can withdraw their signatures. During Tuesday’s hearing, February 13, 2024 of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, Dela Rosa told Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia after receiving reports that a number of people who signed the PI form want to withdraw their signatures but are afraid of possible legal repercussion. “What kind of government is this, because we are just ordinary people, we are going to suffer? It is our right that has been violated. It is our right to withdraw our signatures,” Dela Rosa said, referring to the sentiment of the people who wanted to withdraw their signatures. “So, this is injustice on the part of the ordinary people,” he added. In response, Garcia said he will issue a directive to regional election officers to allow people to freely withdraw their signatures if they so desire. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)