Photo Release

February 13, 2024 ‘Ayuda’ vis-a-vis PI campaign: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, during Tuesday’s hearing of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, February 13, 2024, notes that while the signature campaign for People’s Initiative has been rolling in exchange for government assistance program, there are complaints about the delay in the release of assistance under the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program. Go said thousands of legitimate beneficiaries, most of them are victims of calamities and indigents from the different parts of the country, who really need assistance from the government. He said local government units have also a list of legitimate beneficiaries but the DSWD has yet to validate them. “That's the people's money. That's their money and it should be returned to them,” Go said, stressing that it has been past the November 30 deadline set by the DSWD itself to release the assistance to these beneficiaries. “Maybe Atty. Abad can assist in the distribution of ayuda?” the senator, referring to Anthony Abad, the alleged proponent of PI, said in jest. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)