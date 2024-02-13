Photo Release

February 13, 2024 Wage hike vs inflation: Sen. Win Gatchalian asks what would be the inflationary impact of increasing the daily minimum wage for employees and workers in the private sector. During Tuesday’s plenary session, February 13, 2024, Gatchalian said the fear of many businessmen and economists... that if salaries and wages are increased, it will surge up the price of products and it might spur another round of inflation. “Considering that the last month inflation has gone down to two percent, and that is a three-year low which is very difficult to achieve considering there is war and the effects of El Niño and this proposal might spur another round of inflation,” Gatchalian said during his interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2534, or An Act Providing P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase. In response, Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, sponsor of the bill, assured that the wage increase will not result to a faster inflation. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)