Photo Release

February 13, 2024 Is there still time for a plebiscite?: Sen. Risa Hontiveros raises this question to Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairman George Garcia as the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation resumes its probe on the controversial People’s Initiative (PI). During Tuesday’s hearing, February 13, 2024, Hontiveros pointed out those behind the signature campaign of PI are targeting the holding of a plebiscite before the month of October. Hontiveros wondered whether the COMELEC would be able to conduct a plebiscite in October which is also the month for the filing of candidacy for the midterm elections. “In the previous hearing, the COMELEC said that the poll body does not have the time, the budget, and the administrative capacity to conduct the plebiscite especially now that the midterm elections is just around the corner,” Hontiveros said in Filipino. In response, COMELEC Chairman George Garcia pointed out that since the rules and proceedings were suspended and because there’s an on-going probe on the issue, it would no longer be feasible to conduct a plebiscite in October and even in November and December. “We are also hard-pressed to conduct a plebiscite in 2025,” Garcia said in Filipino. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate Social Media Unit)