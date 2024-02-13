Photo Release

February 13, 2024 Sen. Ramon Revilla, Jr. raises the Filipino flag and upholds PH sovereignty: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. expressed his strong support for the enactment of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act which he principally authored. The veteran lawmaker stressed the significance of harmonizing our locals with our international commitments through this measure. Through this, the Philippines will get the law on our side: "Once legislated, we will be sending a message loud and clear to the International Community: WE MEAN BUSINESS. Ang Pilipino po ay matiisin; ngunit huwag susubukin ang giting at pagiging makabayan natin dahil lahat tayo handang mamatay para sa inang bayan", Sen. Revilla stressed.