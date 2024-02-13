Photo Release

February 13, 2024 Polishing Philippine Maritime Zones bill: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino introduces amendments to further polish Senate Bill No. 2492 or the Philippine Maritime Zones Act Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Tolentino, who authored and sponsored the bill, said the measure seeks to declare the Philippine’s maritime zones based on the standards set by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), clarify the geographical extend of the Philippine maritime domain and clarify the legal powers that the Philippines may exercise over. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)