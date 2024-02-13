Photo Release

February 13, 2024 Estrada defends P100 daily minimum wage increase bill: Committee on Labor chairperson Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada responds to questions from his colleagues in defending Senate Bill No. 2534, the proposed P100 Daily Minimum Wage Act, Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Estrada, the sponsor of the measure, said the proposed P100 daily pay hike is seen to help alleviate the burden of the estimated 4.2 million minimum wage earners in the face of soaring prices of basic commodities and the rising cost of living. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)