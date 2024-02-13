Photo Release

February 13, 2024 Health facilities in major tourist areas: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri urges his colleagues to support a bill he is planning to file that seeks to set up health facilities in major tourist areas across the country. Zubiri made the call after meeting with members of the Consular Corps over the weekend who pointed out the lack of health facilities in tourist areas such as Coron in Palawan. “How can we invite tourists to enjoy the dive spots and beautiful beaches here and promote it as a center for diving, because we have one of the best bio-diversity rich areas in Asia when we do not have facilities when accidents happen?” Zubiri said during plenary session Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The Senate President said they could name the bill the Tourist Hospital Program or some sort of program of the Department of Health (DOH) wherein provincial hospitals in major tourist areas could be renationalized to regional hospitals and be manned by the DOH. He said the hospitals could be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and be used by international and local tourists as well as local residents in the area. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)