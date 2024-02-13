Photo Release

February 13, 2024 Revilla backs additional P100 minimum wage increase: Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. expresses full support for Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2534, also known as the P100 Daily Minimum Wage Act, which he said has long been overdue. During the interpellation period on the proposed measure Tuesday, February 13, 2024, Revilla expressed his gratitude to Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada and Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, the sponsor and author of SBN 2534, respectively for prioritizing the very important measure that could benefit millions of workers from the private sector. According to Estrada, the family living wage in Metro Manila is set at P1,193 while the minimum wage is P610. In other regions, the living wage ranges between P1,199 and P1,200, compared to their minimum wage, which ranges from P381 to P510. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)