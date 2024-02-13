Photo Release

February 13, 2024 Renationalization of health services: Sen. Sonny Angara says some local government units (LGUs) are struggling with the funding requirements of health services since it was devolved under the Local Government Code of 1991 or Republic Act 7160. During the plenary session Tuesday, February 13, 2024, Angara said this is the reason why many provincial governments are moving for the renationalization of health services under the direct supervision of the Department of Health. According to the senator, the issue of lack of funding for health and specialized doctors and facilities in LGUs is a “deep structural problem” and that the Committee on Local Government should be involved in the discussion, together with the Committees on Health, Finance and Tourism on the possibility of making extension units of regional hospitals in tourist spots. The suggestion cropped up during the discussions on the issue of lack of specialized doctors and facilities in tourism areas to give, even first aid, to tourists who met accidents during their visits. “It’s a deep structural problem... maybe you involve the Committee on Local Government. When the pandemic hit (the country), the DOH said we have no boots on the ground. That’s why we had a hard time recording, we had to rely on the DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government), we had to rely on the barangay officials for contact tracing, things like that. It’s because the DOH has no nationwide grassroots network as a result of the Local Government Code of 1991,” Angara said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)