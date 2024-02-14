Photo Release

February 14, 2024 Revisit sex education program: Sen. Win Gatchalian calls on the Department of Education to revisit its comprehensive sexuality education program to prevent female learners from dropping out of school due to pregnancy. Presiding over the Committee on Basic Education hearing on the analysis of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022 Results for the Philippines, Gatchalian lamented that the bright future of female students getting pregnant are taken away from them as they opt to drop out and become full-time mothers. “If they are not aware of sex education, not aware of their bodies, not aware of the perils if they get pregnant early, they would drop out. The problem with that is they will never go back to school. The way forward is to prevent,” the senator said Wednesday, February 14, 2024. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate Social Media Unit)