Photo Release

February 14, 2024 Senate BAR, LET, CS passers recognized: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri commends Senate employees Wednesday, February 14, 2024 for passing the Bar, and the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET). According to Zubiri, the Senate started to recognize successful board examinees last year to give recognition where recognition is due. “This is the second time we have given these awards to those who really worked hard…sleepless nights, stress, loss of appetite, without the company of their family…so, for those who are thinking of taking the Civil Service examination, the Bar and the LET, continue working. I am deeply proud of all your achievements,” Zubiri said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)