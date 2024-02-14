Photo Release

February 14, 2024 Hontiveros attends Ash Wednesday mass: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, together with Senate officials and employees, attend a eucharistic celebration at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City Wednesday, February 14, 2024. The mass marks the start of the Lent season observed by Roman Catholics worldwide. Popularly known as Ash Wednesday, the practice comes from the ancient Jewish tradition of penance and fasting. The religious event takes place 46 days before Easter Sunday and is symbolized by the wearing of ashes on the forehead as a sign of penance, mourning and a reminder of human frailty “that dust unto dust returneth.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)