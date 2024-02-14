Photo Release

February 14, 2024 P100-daily minimum wage increase bill hurdles 2nd reading: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada steers the passage on second reading Senate Bill No. 2534, also known as the P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act Wednesday, February 14, 2024. The bill, sponsored by Estrada, aims to ease the financial strain on an estimated 4.2 million minimum wage earners grappling with the rising prices of basic goods and living costs. “This initiative demonstrates the Senate's belief that our workers, who are creating value for the companies, deserve a dignified wage and, ultimately, respect," Estrada said. (Senate Social media Unit)