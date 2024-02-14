Photo Release

February 14, 2024 Binay wants monitoring of abused pregnant teens: Sen. Nancy Binay, during the Committee on Basic Education hearing Wednesday, February 14, 2024, asks the Department of Education (DepEd) if it has mechanisms to monitor cases of teenage pregnancies where the child is a victim of sexual abuse. During the hearing on the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022 Results for the Philippines, Binay noted that the law raising the age for determining statutory rape from 12 to below 16 years old is already implemented, and she inquired whether the department had corresponding measures to address teenage pregnancies arising from such abuse. DepEd Assistant Secretary Alma Ruby Torio admitted that the department lacks a specific mechanism for monitoring such cases but is addressing the issue by reaching out to affected learners and their parents. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)