Photo Release

February 14, 2024 A ‘no-nonsense’ instrument in solving crimes: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, notes the importance of DNA as a “last piece of the puzzle” in solving a crime. In his co-sponsorship speech on Senate Bill No. 2474 or the PNP Forensic DNA Database Act, Revilla said that DNA, as a science-based gathering of evidence, is just waiting to be utilized to solve crimes. “There is no denying that it is a ‘no-nonsense’ instrument to solve crimes. That's it. We all have unique DNA. Therefore, it cannot be denied that it is key not only to solve the crime, but also to give justice to the victims and their families. Sometimes, it is the last piece of the puzzle that we need. And most of the time, it's just there waiting to be used,” the senator said. He stressed that in the advent of technology, it is a matter of necessity to put technology in good use for the benefit of the people, their welfare and security, and the justice system as a whole. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)