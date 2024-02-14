Photo Release

February 14, 2024 Uplifting the workers’ standard of living: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, during Wednesday’s plenary session, February 14, 2024, says the passage of P100 increase in the daily minimum wage is a timely Valentine’s Day gift to workers in the private sector amid the rising prices of consumer products. Villanueva said the Senate is taking the right direction to hopefully increase the monthly wage of workers until it really becomes a living wage. “It is an honor to be part of this august hall, especially since our aspiration is to raise the standard of living of our countrymen, especially our workers. This is a big help, and as you said, today is Valentine’s Day, this is a gift from the Senate for our workers,” the majority leader said. The Senate approved on second reading Senate Bill No. 2534, which seeks to increase the daily minimum wage for employees and workers by P100. The bill, expected to be approved on third reading next week, is sponsored by Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, chairperson of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)