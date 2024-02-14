Photo Release

February 14, 2024 DNA a powerful tool for human identification: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa stresses the importance of establishing DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) database, noting that the process had solved cases of baby-switching, identified missing persons or unidentified human remains and in solving crimes. In his sponsorship speech Wednesday, February 14, 2024 of Senate Bill No. 2474, or the PNP Forensic DNA Database Act, Dela Rosa recalled that the DNA was first discovered by a Swiss chemist in 1860 and was first used in the United States to solve crimes in 1986. “DNA testing is the most powerful tool for human identification. DNA evidence is among the most valuable pieces of evidence used in criminal cases. Apart from identical twins, no two people have the same DNA, meaning the use of such evidence can either prove a person’s innocence or guilt with great accuracy,” the senator said. “The DNA database under the Philippine National Police (PNP) will serve as a powerful deterrence. There will always be a very good chance that one of the hands of the potential offender will be caught in the cookie jar,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)