Photo Release

February 15, 2024 Gatchalian pushes stronger parental involvement in education to improve learner performance: As results of the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) showed that students in more supportive homes tend to perform better, Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking the full and effective implementation of the Parent Effectiveness Service (PES) Act or Republic Act No. 11908. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN