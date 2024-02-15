Photo Release

February 15, 2024 SSFI donates money to homeless, neglected elderly women: Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc. (SSFI) President Audrey T. Zubiri turns over P467,190 to the nuns of the Divine Shepherd (SDS) Wednesday, February 14, 2024, as part of the Valentine's celebration. The Divine Shepherd sisters manage the Tahanang Mapagpala ng Immaculada Concepcion, a home for abandoned, poor, disadvantaged and sick elderly women in Bulacan built by past generations of Senate spouses. The fund donated by the SSFI is for the repair of the roof and ceiling of the Tahanang Immaculada Concepcion. "How timely that today, our Valentine's visit with the sisters coincided with the start of our beautiful season of Lent-Ash Wednesday. SSFI PRO Neil Llamanzares and I had the privilege of spending Valentine's day with these devoted and hardworking sisters," Mrs. Zubiri said. According to her, the current batch of Senate spouses would continue the tradition of supporting the home and needs of the Tahanang Immaculada Concepcion, where the compassionate sisters and the needs of our elderly serve as an inspiration for everyone. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)