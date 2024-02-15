Photo Release

February 15, 2024 On naturalization, creation of courts: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino presides over the Committee on Justice and Human Rights hearing Thursday, February 15, 2024 on the naturalization of two foreign nationals and proposals creating 10 regional trial courts or second level courts in the country. On the table are the naturalization of Aleksandr Korovin ( Senate Bill No. [SBN} 2461, House Bill Numbers [HBNs] 8486 and 9537), a figure skater; and Chinese national Li Duan Wang (HBN 8839), a businessman. Korovin is a Russian and has been a partner of Isabella Gamez in international figure skating competitions since 2021. “The future looks bright for the partnership of Isabella Gamez and Aleksandr Korovin in pairs figure skating. Being able to participate in the 2013 World Figure Skating Championships is a step closer for the Philippines' chance for a medal in the 2026 Winter Olympics,” Tolentino said. Wang, on the other hand, is a native of Fujian, Republic of China, who moved to the Philippines in 1991 as a development investor. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)