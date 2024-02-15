Photo Release

February 15, 2024 Creation of additional court: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa manifests his full support for the creation of one additional regional trial court in the 11th judicial region to be stationed in Sulop, Davao del Sur. During Thursday’s hearing, February 15, 2024 of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Dela Rosa cited the importance of having additional court in the region due to the distance of Sulop residents attending court hearings. “I would like to manifest my support for the creation of this new regional trial court in Sulop being authored and sponsored by my fellow Davaoeño Rep. John Tracy Cagas because being a Davsureño I know the distance and difficulty of attending to Digos (RTC) if you are coming from Sulop. So, I strongly support this particular measure,” Dela Rosa said. The bill passed the committee level and will be submitted to the Senate plenary for its consideration. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)