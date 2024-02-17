Photo Release



Revilla sponsors the PNP Forensic DNA Database bill: SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2474 which seeks to establish a forensic DNA database under the Philippine National Police, to be known as the PNP Forensic DNA Database.

The veteran lawmaker highlighted the importance of the measure, explaining that it would help resolve crimes and bring justice.

“Sa pamamagitan ng DNA, yung mga dekada nang krimen ay nalulutas at nahahanap ang may sala. It’s science-based, Mr. President. And there is no denying that it is a “no-nonsense” instrument to solve crimes,” Revilla said.

“Lahat po tayo ay may unique DNA. Kung kaya’t hindi maitatanggi na susi ito hindi lamang upang lutasin ang krimen, kung hindi bigyan din ng hustisya ang mga biktima at ang kanilang mga pamilya. Sometimes, it is the last piece of the puzzle that we need. And most of the time, it’s just there waiting to be utilized,” he added.