Photo Release

February 18, 2024 Economic benefits from EVOSS hampered by weak implementation --Gatchalian: Senator Win Gatchalian said potential economic benefits that the country could derive from the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) system, such as lower energy prices, are hampered by the weak implementation of the measure which is intended to attract investments into the renewable energy (RE) sector. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN