Photo Release

February 18, 2024 Bolstering national security, Constitution: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri in his speech during the 50th Anniversary of the Marangal Class '74 of the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio City, Saturday, February 17, 2024, highlights the Senate's dedication to bolstering national security and preserving the sacredness of the Constitution through concrete actions and legislative initiatives. Zubiri emphasized the significant budgetary allocations for the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard, including funding for Cape-class cutters built locally. "Beyond hardware, the Senate is investing in marine research and legislation like the Self-Reliant Defense Posture Act to promote a thriving domestic defense industry," he said. Zubiri reported that through the Military and Uniformed Personnel (MUP) Services Separation, Retirement, and Pension Act, the pensions of the MUPs will remain untouched. He also reaffirmed the Senate's support for reforms to modernize the Philippine National Police, and equip the country's defense forces while safeguarding democracy and upholding Filipino sovereignty. Stressing the sacredness of the Constitution, Zubiri said, "No law is more important than the Constitution. So it follows that any proposal to change even a part of it should be studied in a manner that is rigorous and not slapdash, exhaustive and not superficial. This business of studying the Constitution is a continuing conversation with the people. We will canvass the opinion of the experts and the wisdom of the crowd." (Senate PRIB/Office of the Senate President)